Ndamukong Suh admits he thinks about making Hall of Fame

Most athletes dream about making it to the Hall of Fame someday. Ndamukong Suh is bold enough to admit it publicly.

The Miami Dolphins defensive tackle admitted that, despite still being relatively young, he has already thought about being enshrined in Canton.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t,” Suh said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Everybody thinks about the Hall of Fame. One of the first trips I took, I remember going to the Hall of Fame in Canton. I’ve been a couple of times. I went to see teammates there for breaking particular records — Calvin [Johnson], Matt Stafford, other guys like that. I’d love to be a part of it.

“Charlie Sanders, one of the best [tight ends] in Detroit Lions history, to be there with him, to see his bust, and obviously unfortunately he passed recently, it was special to me. I was really close to him. But yeah, of course you think about the Hall of Fame. But I’m very young. I think at this stage, I have a lot of work ahead of me.”

Suh has some more immediate goals, but why not aim high? He’s been an impact player at his position — but he’s correct. He has a long way to go.

