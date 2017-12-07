Neurologist says Ryan Shazier may never play football again

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that Ryan Shazier underwent surgery to stabilize his spine, but it is unclear when the star linebacker might return to the field. According to one doctor, there’s a chance it may never happen.

Dr. Anthony Alessi, a neurologist from the University of Connecticut who consults with the NFL Players Association, told ESPN’s Michele Steele that the type of procedure Shazier underwent could indicate his playing career is over.

Just got off phone w neurologist Dr Anthony Alessi, who consults w NFLPA, asked him what he makes of Shazier's spinal stabilization surgery. "It's not good…We're not going to see him this season. He may not play football again." — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) December 7, 2017

Alessi says surgery is needed when the "bones around his spinal cord are dislocated. This is a more severe injury (than a contusion.)" "This is a much more severe situation on our hands than we thought." — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) December 7, 2017

Alessi stressed that he has not had access to Shazier’s medical records and is only sharing his opinion, though it is obviously an educated one.

Players and coaches from the Steelers have said this week that they are far more concerned about Shazier’s health than they are about his timeline for returning to the field. As soon as Shazier hit the turf after lowering his head on a tackle Monday night, it was obviously he wasn’t dealing with something minor.

Oh man, Just watched Ryan Shazier of the Steelers go in for a tackle and it looks bad. Not moving his legs. Join me in sending prayers up for Ryan and his family tonight. This looks bad. pic.twitter.com/DVZo0pDP8N — Kevin Lawson ® (@TheRealKLawson) December 5, 2017

When Rob Gronkowski suffered a back injury last year, we heard a doctor say the same type of things about his playing career. While the two situations are not the same, we hope Alessi’s fears end up being unfounded as well.