New England Patriots’ 2017 draft picks after trades

The New England Patriots made multiple trades on Friday involving draft picks which has left some confusion over their picks in 2017. Despite acquiring Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy on Friday — as well as Dwayne Allen earlier in the week — the Pats will have several picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at their 2017 NFL draft picks:

– 3rd Round (72) acquired from Carolina Panthers in Kony Ealy trade

– 3rd Round (96) assigned

– 4th Round (118) acquired from New Orleans Saints in Brandin Cooks trade

– 5th Round (163) acquired from Denver in previous AJ Derby trade

– 5th Round (183) compensatory pick

– 6th Round (200) acquired from Indianapolis Colts in Dwayne Allen trade

– 7th Round (239) from Detroit Lions in previous Kyle Van Noy trade

Patriots traded away

– 1st Round (32) to Saints in Brandin Cooks trade

– 2nd Round (64) to Panthers in Kony Ealy trade

– 3rd Round (103) to Saints in Cooks trade. Patriots originally held pick as compensation from Browns for Jamie Collins trade

– 4th Round (137) to Colts in Dwayne Allen trade

Previous trades

– 5th Round pick to Browns for Barkevious Mingo

– 6th Round pick to Lions in Kyle Van Noy trade

– 7th Round pick to Lions in Michael Williams trade

Thanks to Pro Sports Transactions for the assist