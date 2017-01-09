Giants deny trashing plane following wild-card loss

Following a 38-13 wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was accused of putting his fist through a Lambeau Field wall.

On Monday, general manager Jerry Reese acknowledged the possibility Beckham Jr. had done it, saying the team would conduct its own investigation and hold the superstar “1000 percent accountable” if it was determined he had caused the damage.

Although the team is owning that damage, they are completely denying a report that their players trashed United Airlines Flight 934, causing a three-plus hour delay early on Sunday morning.

A #Giants spokesman says the story saying the team flight back from Green Bay was trashed last night is "false." — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) January 9, 2017

Although a spokeswoman for United would neither confirm nor deny the Giants were on that flight, she did note that the delay was mechanical in nature and had nothing to do with the plane’s passengers.

“We can’t confirm who our customers are, so we can’t confirm the Giants were on the flight,” spokeswoman Maddie King told the New York Post.

“There was a mechanical issue with the plane scheduled to operate Flight 934 from Newark to London which resulted in an aircraft swap so the flight was delayed while our team in Newark worked to find an alternative aircraft that could operate the flight.”

As word of the accusations began to spread, a few Giants players, employees and beat writers hit Twitter to dispel the rumors.

Everyone loves a good story, but no Giants "trashed" our plane last night. Unless the silence of beaten championship hopes counts as damage. — Zak DeOssie (@zdeossie) January 10, 2017

That's cute.. but sounds like a bit of CYA by @United_Airline considering the team was also delayed by 2.5 hrs departing https://t.co/FIHkHIKMck — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) January 10, 2017

I was on that plane and it was not trashed. — Carmen Pizzano (@CarmenPizzano) January 9, 2017

The Giants have been a lightning rod for bad press over the last calendar year, so having this story spun out of control should come as no surprise at this point.