Newspaper somehow mixes up Kirk Cousins and DeMarcus Cousins

Kirk Cousins had a little fun with a newspaper article that confused him with Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins.

During last night’s game between the Thunder and Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins was ejected in the third quarter for swinging an elbow that made contact with the head of Russell Westbrook. Westbrook remained in the game and recorded a triple double with 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists.

In a recap of the game, a newspaper article mistakenly wrote Kirk Cousins was the man who was ejected, not DeMarcus Cousins. The Redskins quarterback shared a photo of the article and made a joke about his fighting skills getting recognition.

Glad to see my fighting skills are getting proper recognition. @boogiecousins #cousins pic.twitter.com/2qQYtTm9gp — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 21, 2017

Earlier this year, Redskins president Bruce Allen repeatedly referred to Kirk Cousins as “Kurt” when addressing the media. A few years ago, Cousins was referred to as Kurt on a promotional item. At least this time the correct spelling of his name was used.