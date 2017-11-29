NFL reportedly finalizing $100 million social justice partnership with players

The NFL and its players are close to finalizing a deal that would commit $100 million to helping with issues of social injustice in the community, according to a report.

ESPN’s Jim Trotter and Jason Reid have been told NFL officials have submitted a final draft of the proposal to the Players Coalition, which is a group of about 40 players who have negotiated with the league office. The deal would call for a total of roughly $100 million to be contributed toward funding causes that are “critically important to African-American communities.”

Trotter reports that the partnership is expected to be finalized despite at least two players being dissatisfied with the solution that the league and players have come up with. On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers defensive back Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas announced that they are bowing out of the Players Coalition.

The NFL undoubtedly hopes that its partnership with the players will put an end to kneeling during the national anthem and other forms of protest, which could be why Reid and Thomas aren’t on board with the outcome. ESPN has more details on what the partnership entails:

The NFL’s multifaceted offer earmarks at least $89 million over a seven-year period for both national and local projects, according to documents reviewed by ESPN. On the national level, owners this year will allocate $5 million, with their commitment growing annually and maxing out at $12 million per year from 2021 through 2023. At the local level, owners will put up $250,000 annually and expect players to match that amount, totaling $500,000 for each team. Players and owners can exceed that amount if they choose, with no matching requirement. In addition, there would be other fundraising opportunities, including auctions of jerseys worn in games and telethons.

Thomas and Reid are not the only players to express disappointment in the progress the NFL has made with social justice reform. That could have something to do with the league not being receptive to a certain player talking part in the discussions.

In any event, it sounds as though the NFL and its players will be committing more time, money and resources to issues within the community. It’s hard to view that as anything but a positive.