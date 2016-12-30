NFL declines to reinstate Aldon Smith

The Oakland Raiders will not have Aldon Smith back for their playoff run.

The NFL declined to reinstate the Oakland linebacker for the playoffs, and will not revisit the case again until March 15.

“A little disappointed, honestly,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said, via ESPN. “I feel like from everything that I’ve gathered, obviously it’s not my job to make a rule, but from everything I’ve gathered, he’s done his duty to take care of all the things he needs to take care of. I see some of the guys that have been allowed back. My question is, What’s the difference? It’s always a question mark. If a guy has a chance, he should have a chance to make a living. I don’t really agree with what’s gone down, but it’s not my job. We’ll move on as a team. That’s what we have to do, but I’m a little disappointed.”

Smith’s one year suspension ended on Nov. 17, and he had applied for reinstatement in October. He spent time in rehab and the Raiders had hoped that that, along with the lack of recent trouble, might lead the NFL to reinstate him. That has not yet happened.