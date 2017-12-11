NFL threatens ‘significant discipline’ over mistreatment of referees

The NFL on Monday sent a memo to its teams reminding them about the importance of respecting referees and threatening discipline.

Here’s a look at the memo, which was sent from VP Troy Vincent to the 32 clubs:

The NFL sent this memo to clubs today on contact with officials … pic.twitter.com/KqotkfXliK — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2017

The memo makes references to a few incidents of players getting in the face of officials, throwing flags (like Marcus Peters did) and verbally disparaging them.

The key part is that “significant discipline” was threatened for offensive conduct or contact from players towards officials.

The league is clearly cracking down and trying to ensure proper treatment of officials.