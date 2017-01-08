NFL divisional round playoff games schedule, betting lines

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, and all four home teams won. And none of the games were very good, either. Hopefully the divisional round will be a different story.

Here’s a look at the schedule, which features two games on both Saturday and Sunday. FOX will carry two of the four games — both NFC contests.

Divisional Playoffs Saturday

SEA-ATL 4:35 PM ET (FOX)

HOU-NE 8:15 PM ET (CBS) Sunday

PIT-KC 1:05 PM ET (NBC)

GB-DAL 4:40 PM ET (FOX) — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) January 9, 2017

And here are the betting lines for the games:

Current lines for NFL Divisional Playoffs via @WilliamHillUS:

SEA @ ATL (-4) 50.5

HOU @ NE (-16) 45

PIT @ KC (-1) 46.5

GB @ DAL (-4) 51 — Covers (@Covers) January 9, 2017

The 16-point line for the Texans-Patriots game has to be close to the record for the largest point spread in a divisional round playoff game if it’s not already the record.