Sunday, January 8, 2017

NFL divisional round playoff games schedule, betting lines

January 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, and all four home teams won. And none of the games were very good, either. Hopefully the divisional round will be a different story.

Here’s a look at the schedule, which features two games on both Saturday and Sunday. FOX will carry two of the four games — both NFC contests.

And here are the betting lines for the games:

The 16-point line for the Texans-Patriots game has to be close to the record for the largest point spread in a divisional round playoff game if it’s not already the record.

  • Tags:

