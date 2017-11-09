NFL downplays reports of Jerry Jones lawsuit, expects Roger Goodell extension

The NFL is not sweating Jerry Jones’s potential legal action to hinder Roger Goodell’s contract extension, at least publicly.

An NFL spokesperson said Thursday that the extension was unanimously authorized by the owners, and there was no reason to doubt that an extension would be agreed in due course.

“Our expectation is this will be wrapped up soon, but we can’t project an actual date,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said, via ESPN. “The owners voted unanimously to authorize the compensation committee to enter into negotiations and offer the commissioner an extension of his contract through 2024 … The 32-0 vote gives them the authority to enter into a contract extension.”

On the subject of a potential Jones lawsuit, Lockhart said that the league has no knowledge of any impending litigation.

“That’s a question to be put to Mr. Jones,” Lockhart said of any potential lawsuit.

It’s worth noting that a few things have changed from Jones’s perspective since that unanimous vote. Players protesting during the national anthem has become more visible and entered into the political arena more than ever before, and the league has been confronted with the issue more aggressively than they had been previously. In addition, Goodell’s suspension of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a major sore spot for Jones — which is why he’s now considering the suit when he was a big supporter of Goodell’s previously.