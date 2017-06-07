NFL exec thinks Jets have league’s worst roster in last 10 years

The New York Jets may have freed up some salary cap space when they released veteran linebacker David Harris and wide receiver Eric Decker on Tuesday, but they certainly didn’t improve their roster. So just how bad is Gang Green looking heading into 2017?

Historically bad, at least in the opinion of one NFL executive. One team exec told NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah that he believes New York’s roster is one of the worst the league has seen in the past 10 years.

From an NFL exec- "I think the Jets might have the worst roster I've seen in a decade." — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 7, 2017

The Jets have problems all over the field, including at the most important position. The favorite to win the starting quarterback job is 38-year-old Josh McCown, with uninspiring youngsters Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty trying to beat him out over the next two months.

If Todd Bowles is coaching for his job, the Jets have set him up to fail. They’ve gone into complete rebuilding mode, despite one bizarre attempt to lure a star wide receiver out of retirement. Fans in New York should brace themselves for another rough year.