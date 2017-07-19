NFL execs reportedly ‘fascinated’ with Johnny Manziel, want to ‘fix’ him

Johnny Manziel has not found himself in the news or tabloids for quite some time, and that is probably a good thing. Does it mean he is any closer to being given another shot in the NFL?

Not exactly, but never say never.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report was told that Manziel’s representatives are the ones who have reached out to NFL teams recently and that there “remains little interest in Manziel across the league.” However, Freeman also notes that there are NFL executives and scouts who are still intrigued by Manziel’s game. In fact, the reporter doesn’t think it would be a complete shock if a team gave the former Texas A&M star a shot in training camp.

However, some personnel men remain fascinated with Manziel. They see that college tape and fall into the eternal trap of thinking they can fix him, and that’s what I’ve been told is going on in some front offices right now. Though Manziel remains radioactive around much of the league, I’ve also been told it would not be stunning for a team to bring him in for a training camp look. There may be a wide gap between a handful of teams talking about it and teams willing to do it, but wilder things have occurred in this league.

Manziel’s talent is undeniable, and he’s still only 24. The issue with him has always been his love for partying, plus one former teammate recently made a disturbing revelation about Manziel’s work ethic.

If Manziel is truly committed to resurrecting his NFL career and can prove he has kept clean, it may be too early to write him off. Time is certainly on his side.