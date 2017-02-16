NFL execs poke fun at Darrelle Revis over incident

NFL executives have no chill.

News that Darrelle Revis is facing multiple pending charges for a street fight that took place over the weekend in Pittsburgh took many by surprise. And though the situation is no laughing matter, many NFL execs felt otherwise.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman tweeted a few hours after the Revis news broke that he was getting text messages from several NFL execs making robbery jokes about Revis.

Several front office executives in texts to me making Revis and robbery jokes.

The NFL is brutal. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 17, 2017

Charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault are pending against Revis. The possible robbery charge is what led to all the jokes because Revis made $15 million for the Jets last season while playing extremely poorly.

Revis’ attorney has disputed the police’s account of events and claims his client was attacked.