NFL executive calls Myles Garrett ‘a job saver’ at NFL Combine

Myles Garrett is wowing executives and scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Garrett, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is posting huge numbers at the Combine and is impressing everyone who sees. In fact, one executive thinks he’s good enough to save someone’s job.

I asked a respected front office executive how Myles Garrett looked in combine drills. Answer: 'Like a job saver.' @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 5, 2017

It’s not every year that you get a potential franchise player from day one in the draft, but Garrett looks like he might be it. He’s putting up fantastic numbers in his drills, and if anything, he’s solidifying his likely place as the first overall pick in April.