Report: Some NFL executives think Chip Kelly should go back to college

Chip Kelly should stop trying to make it in the NFL, at least in the eyes of some league executives.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post took a look at Kelly’s professional future, and noted that there is a significant divide, even within NFL circles, with regards to how Kelly is viewed.

To be clear, some executives still have a good opinion of Kelly. They view him as a bright offensive mind who was simply given too much power in Philadelphia and then thrust into a situation in San Francisco where no coach could have succeeded.

Others, though, see Kelly as a failure in NFL circles, and believe he should go back to the collegiate level where he is a proven success.

Kelly clearly has his sights set on staying in the NFL. As long as there are some executives who think he is bright enough to coach at that level, he’s got a shot at landing a job somewhere, although it might not happen for him this offseason.