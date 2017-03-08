NFL GM would not want Darrelle Revis on his team ‘for free’

If you want to know how rapidly Darrelle Revis has gone from the best cover corner in football to a defensive liability, just ask the NFL general manager who would not be willing to sign Revis this offseason even if the four-time All-Pro wanted to play for the veteran’s minimum.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News spoke with several NFL executives about Revis, and the consensus was that saying the 31-year-old’s best football is behind him would be putting it too kindly.

“Have you seen his tape?” one general manager told Mehta. “I wouldn’t let him play for me for free.”

Revis was burned on numerous occasions last season, sometimes deep and other times underneath. There were times where he no longer seemed capable of covering a top wide receiver one-on-one on any part of the field, let alone putting opponents on the infamous “Revis Island.”

“Revis is done,” another executive said. “You respect the body of work throughout his career, but all good things come to an end.”

The only thing more alarming than Revis’ inability to make plays last season was his lack of effort. He was often seen dogging and not even attempting to tackle opponents (video here), which almost any coach or front office executive would find inexcusable.

And then there’s the off-field drama. As if teams needed any more reason to shy away from Revis this offseason, he is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a brawl in Pittsburgh last month.

Based on everything we have heard, it would hardly be a surprise if Revis decides to retire. He is owed $6 million more in guaranteed money from the New York Jets whether he plays or not, and it’s doubtful a team is going to be willing to pay him a higher salary than that.