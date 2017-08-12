Report: NFL could still investigate Ezekiel Elliott bar incident

There is a chance that Ezekiel Elliott could find himself in further trouble with the NFL.

According to Brandon George of SportsDay, the league could still investigate a July 16 incident at a Dallas bar that allegedly involved Elliott, as well as a man having his nose broken by a punch.

Charges were dropped, but it could still be subject to NFL discipline, as Elliott was not charged in the domestic violence case that got him suspended for six games.

If the NFL determines that there is enough evidence that Elliott was responsible for the punch, there is a chance the Cowboys running back could face further league discipline.

Any further punishment levied against Elliott will likely be met with even sterner opposition from the Cowboys, who are already looking at their options in light of his six-game ban.