Friday, January 27, 2017

Report: NFL investigating Le’Veon Bell omission from injury report

January 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Le'Veon Bell

The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the Pittsburgh Steelers violated league protocol by not listing Le’Veon Bell on the injury report ahead of their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are being investigated after Bell said he’d been dealing with a groin problem for a while before the game.

The NFL doesn’t take such violations lightly. Another team could face a significant penalty for not publicly disclosing a player’s injury. It’s unclear if the Steelers will be found guilty of anything, but it’s the second similar high-profile incident of this nature in a month.


