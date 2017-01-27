Report: NFL investigating Le’Veon Bell omission from injury report

The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the Pittsburgh Steelers violated league protocol by not listing Le’Veon Bell on the injury report ahead of their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are being investigated after Bell said he’d been dealing with a groin problem for a while before the game.

NFL now looking into whether the Steelers failed to list RB Le'Veon Bell properly on injury report last week, per league official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2017

The NFL doesn’t take such violations lightly. Another team could face a significant penalty for not publicly disclosing a player’s injury. It’s unclear if the Steelers will be found guilty of anything, but it’s the second similar high-profile incident of this nature in a month.