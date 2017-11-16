Report: NFL owners believe Jerry Jones was behind Papa John’s criticism of league

Jerry Jones’ opposition to the NFL has hit a new high in recent weeks, with some owners reportedly believing Jones was even behind the Papa John’s criticism of the league.

Jones has been trying to block the NFL from giving commissioner Roger Goodell a contract extension, even going so far as to threaten legal action. In response, the league sent a letter to Jones’ attorney Wednesday in which they accuse the Dallas Cowboys owner of conduct detrimental to the league, the Wall Street Journal reports.

There reportedly have been some talks about ousting Jones as an owner over his divisive actions. In order to oust him, the league would have to prove Jones has engaged in conduct detrimental to the league. The Journal reports that some owners believe Jones was behind the Papa John’s criticism of the league, which would qualify as detrimental conduct. Jones reportedly has an ownership stake in multiple Papa John’s stores.

The Journal says that Jones’ actions have mostly backfired and that Washington owner Dan Snyder may be the only owner to completely back Jones.

Papa John’s pizza company is an NFL sponsor and was considering ending its partnership. They blamed some of their declines in sales on the NFL’s national anthem protests.