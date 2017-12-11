NFL Network suspends 3 analysts accused of sexual harassment

NFL Network is suspending three prominent analysts in the wake of sexual harassment accusations.

The network announced on Monday that ex-NFL stars Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans have been suspended after a suit was reportedly filed against them in Los Angeles Superior Court by former female colleague Jami Cantor, who used to be a wardrobe stylist for NFL Network.

Statement from @nflnetwork:

“Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans have been suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations.” #sportsbiz — Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) December 12, 2017

Bloomberg Magazine offered more details about the suit, which also mentions other former players-turned-analysts as well as executive Eric Weinberger.

Faulk is accused of asking “deeply personal and invasive questions” about Cantor’s sex life as well as “fondl[ing] her breasts and grop[ing] her behind.” Meanwhile, Taylor allegedly sent Cantor “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower, while retired Philadelphia Eagles star Donovan McNabb is also listed as having supposedly texted her “explicit comments.” Furthermore, Weinberger, who is currently serves as president of Bill Simmons’ media group is accused of sending Cantor ““several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and “press[ing] his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and ask[ing] her to touch it.

Cantor originally filed the suit in October alleging sexual harassment, age discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and defamation.