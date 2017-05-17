NFL has ‘no records’ of any Tom Brady concussion in 2016

Either Gisele Bundchen is mistaken, or Tom Brady is about to be in a bit of trouble.

In light of Bundchen’s claim that Brady suffered a concussion during the 2016 season, the NFL said in a statement that it had no record of any head injury to Brady, and are seeking more information from the NFLPA.

The NFL says no records found of Tom Brady suffering a concussion, will work with NFLPA to gather more info. pic.twitter.com/0P2Q9OkAHw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 17, 2017

The NFL does address unreported injuries, which is a rules violation. Given the criticism over head injuries the league has faced, one would have to imagine they would not take kindly at all to an unreported concussion. Nothing may come of this, but it’s probably a strange story that Brady would rather not have to address.