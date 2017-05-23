NFL overtime will reportedly be reduced from 15 to 10 minutes

There is not much worse than an NFL game ending in a tie, but that could become more common going forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that a format change is expected to pass this week that will reduce overtime in NFL games from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

NFL overtime expected to be reduced today to 10 minutes from 15 minutes. "It's happening," said one league official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2017

As you know, the overtime format was recently altered so that the team that kicks off gets a chance to possess the ball if the receiving team is held to a field goal or less. A touchdown — by either the defense or offense — or a safety on the first possession ends the game.

By reducing the length of the overtime period, the hope is likely that teams will be more aggressive on that first possession and not be content settling for a field goal. If they do, there will be a greater chance that the game will end in a tie. Although, it could encourage teams to try to grind out a longer possession and kick a field goal, leaving their opponent less time to tie or go for the win.

NFL overtime rules have been unpopular for quite some time, and there have even been instances where players don’t know all of them. If shortening overtime from 15 to 10 minutes leads to more ties, you can expect a lot more grumbling from fans.