NFL players react to Mark Ingram, Saints being turned away from London club

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and three of his teammates say they were denied entry into a nightclub in London Monday night after being told they were “too urban.”

Ingram, who is visiting England with Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, Vonn Bell and two others, says he and his teammates and friends had a reservation for bottle service at Cirque le Soir in Soho. When they arrived at the club, they were allegedly told they looked “too urban” to be allowed inside.

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! cc:saints roster — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

As The Guardian notes, Cirque le Soir is an upscale club that has been visited by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West. There are typically strict dress codes at such venues, so it’s unclear if the staff will claim that is why Ingram and his teammates were turned away.

The Saints are one of eight NFL teams that will travel to London for a game next season, and Ingram said he is still looking forward to the experience. Other NFL players weighed in on the incident on Twitter.

Not too urban for @NFL to have us performing over there tho https://t.co/TV97FlGEyH — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 28, 2017

Some suggested Ingram and company should try to profit from the unfortunate sequence of events.

@MarkIngram22 let's get these tshirts with Big Ben in the background — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 28, 2017

@MarkIngram22 "too urban" sounds like a t-shirt line — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 28, 2017

We’ve seen NFL players turned away from nightclubs in the U.S. for different reasons, but it’s unclear what exactly “too urban” means. We know what it sounds like it means, though we hope the club has a more reasonable explanation.