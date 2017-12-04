pixel 1
Monday, December 4, 2017

NFL players send support to Ryan Shazier after scary injury

December 4, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Several players from around the NFL sent prayers and well wishes to Ryan Shazier after he appeared to suffer a back injury during Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bengals.

During the first quarter, Shazier went in head-first to make a tackle and fell to the ground, immediately grabbing his back. He then rolled over on his back and remained that way until medical personnel arrived. Below is video of the play.

Shazier was taken to the locker room on a cart. Shortly thereafter, the team announced he was being evaluated for a back injury.

In the wake of the scary scene on the field, players from around the league took to social media to send Shazier their support.

