NFL players send support to Ryan Shazier after scary injury

Several players from around the NFL sent prayers and well wishes to Ryan Shazier after he appeared to suffer a back injury during Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bengals.

During the first quarter, Shazier went in head-first to make a tackle and fell to the ground, immediately grabbing his back. He then rolled over on his back and remained that way until medical personnel arrived. Below is video of the play.

Oh man, Just watched Ryan Shazier of the Steelers go in for a tackle and it looks bad. Not moving his legs. Join me in sending prayers up for Ryan and his family tonight. This looks bad. pic.twitter.com/DVZo0pDP8N — Kevin Lawson ® (@TheRealKLawson) December 5, 2017

Shazier was taken to the locker room on a cart. Shortly thereafter, the team announced he was being evaluated for a back injury.

#50 Ryan Shazier has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a back injury. At this point, his status is unavailable. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2017

In the wake of the scary scene on the field, players from around the league took to social media to send Shazier their support.

Prayers for Ryan Shazier that looked pretty scary — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) December 5, 2017

Wow prayers to shazier never wanna see that. Lord please look over him right now — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) December 5, 2017

Prayers up for @RyanShazier — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 5, 2017

