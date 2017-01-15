NFL reportedly still questioning Ezekiel Elliott in domestic violence case

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not face charges after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her last summer, but the NFL still has not completed its review of the case.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL has submitted a set of follow-up questions to Elliott pertaining to the allegations. Elliott received the questions within the last month and is still in the process of responding to the league.

Schefter adds that the league’s investigation is not expected to conclude at any point before the end of the playoffs, so any potential discipline for Elliott would come next season. Elliott was already interviewed during the season, and he has reportedly been compliant with all of the NFL’s requests because he feels he has done nothing wrong.

Elliott was not charged after his ex-girlfriend shared some disturbing photos on social media that she claimed showed injuries he inflicted on her. However, a recent report indicated the NFL is investigating two instances where Elliott was accused of domestic violence. The league could still determine that he violated its personal conduct policy despite no charges being filed.