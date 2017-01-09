NFL reviewing concussion protocol surrounding Matt Moore hit

The NFL announced on Monday that it is reviewing the concussion protocol surrounding the play involving Matt Moore and Bud Dupree on Sunday.

Moore was destroyed on a hit from Dupree during the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers (video here).

Despite the play happening at full-speed and Moore practically having his head taken off, the Dolphins quarterback only sat out one play before being cleared to return to the game.

Moore played the entire game for Miami save the play where backup T.J. Yates spared him, and he posted some fine passing numbers, as he went 29 of 36 for 289 yards, a touchdown and in interception. He did lose two fumbles that helped the Steelers build their lead.

Many observers saw how badly Moore was hurt on the hit and had a hard time believing that he was cleared of all concussion symptoms in a matter of minutes, which is why the NFL is reviewing the procedure following the play.