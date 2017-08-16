NFL rips NFLPA for ‘shameful’ victim blaming in Ezekiel Elliott case

The battle over Ezekiel Elliott’s domestic violence suspension is getting very ugly, even between the NFL and its players’ union.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the league was extremely critical of the NFLPA, accusing them of spreading “derogatory information” about Elliott’s accuser Tiffany Thompson and outright suggesting the union engaged in victim-blaming tactics in an attempt to discredit her.

The statement appears to be in response to this explosive report, as Elliott’s lawyers try to paint Thompson as someone who was out to get the Dallas Cowboys running back.

This is almost certainly not the last we’ll hear about Thompson, particularly if those close to Elliott are any indication. It has the potential to get very ugly between the league and the players’ association if this keeps up.