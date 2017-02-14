NFL scout thinks Victor Cruz’s NFL career is over

To many New York Giants fans, it probably seems like just yesterday that Victor Cruz was regularly salsa dancing in the end zone and leading his team to a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, those days are long gone.

One NFL scout told ESPN’s Paul Kuharsky that he believes Cruz has played his last NFL snap.

Victor Cruz, 30, is great guy. A scout told me he is probably done. Numbers last year were like Tajae Sharpe's. I don't see #Titans chasing. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 13, 2017

While Cruz appears to have emerged from the 2016 season relatively healthy, his production was way down. He caught just 39 passes for 586 yards and one score in 15 games. Appearing in all but one game was certainly a good sign for a player who missed the entire 2015 season because of injuries, but Cruz is a far cry from the receiver who caught 168 passes for more than 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns between 2011 and 2012.

Cruz is well-liked around the NFL, and he thanked the Giants and their fans in a classy Instagram post after being released on Monday. While he won’t be a lock to make a 53-man roster in August, we’d be surprised if teams aren’t willing to Cruz him a shot in training camp.