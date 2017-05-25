NFL players will still be penalized for dunking on goal posts

The NFL announced this week that it is relaxing its rules regarding touchdown celebrations, but that does not mean Jimmy Graham will be able to turn the clock back to 2013.

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, dunking the ball through the goal posts will still result in a 15-yard penalty. While Roger Goodell is clearly trying to prove to fans that he is willing to allow players to have fun, he said in a press release Tuesday that celebrations which “delay the game” will still be outlawed.

Dunking on the goal posts was banned in 2014, and Graham is the main reason that rule was passed. Back when he was with the New Orleans Saints in 2013, Graham caused a 20-minute delay in a game when he literally bent the goal posts (video here) and they had to be repaired.

The NFL has not yet gotten into detail about what will be allowed and what won’t now that group celebrations and props are fair game, but it makes sense that dunking on the goal posts is still out. Graham and his freakish strength ruined that for everyone.