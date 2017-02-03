NFL Super Bowl babies commercial may be best of bunch (Video)

We are still two full days away from the kickoff of Super Bowl LI, but we may already be able to hand out the trophy for best commercial.

Believe it or not, the NFL itself hit a home run this year. The concept is simple: “Super Bowl legends inspire Super Bowl babies.” And if you don’t chuckle at least once while watching the ad, you may not be human:

The Super Bowl is known for fantastic commercials, and this Doritos ad spot comes to mind as one of the best from last year. There will be plenty more laughs on Sunday, but don’t be surprised if the Super Bowl babies steal the show.