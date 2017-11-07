Grading each NFL team halfway through the season

We are halfway through the NFL season — 24 of the 32 teams have played exactly 8 of their 16 regular season games — and a clear picture is forming regarding who’s good enough to make noise in the playoffs and who should start looking ahead to April’s NFL Draft.

Some teams are vastly outperforming expectations, while others are leaving a lot to be desired. Some can dream of a Super Bowl appearance, while others who had big ambitions this season are already starting to piece together what went wrong.

With that in mind, we’ve graded all 32 NFL teams at what is the midway point of the season for most. Preseason expectations and quality of play and opponents have been taken into account here, as some teams have had a tougher curve than others.

Arizona Cardinals — C-

Carson Palmer going down with a potentially season-ending broken arm was just insult to injury at this point. David Johnson has been out since the season opener, meaning the Cardinals have been playing without two of their big three offensive players. In that sense, their 4-4 start is not completely their fault, but they’re near the bottom of the NFL in both points for and against. The passing game was the biggest thing they had going for them, and now with Drew Stanton under center, that advantage is also gone.

Atlanta Falcons — C-

A disappointment, for sure. After a 3-0 start, the Falcons looked like they’d shrugged off the disappointment of their Super Bowl loss. They promptly lost three in a row and four of five, and now find themselves in third place in the NFC South. Matt Ryan hasn’t been nearly as good, they’ve been average in most statistical categories, and they managed to lose to the lowly Miami Dolphins. The saving grace is that at 4-4, they’re still in the playoff race.

Baltimore Ravens — C

The Ravens have lost five of seven and, up until a 40-0 trouncing of the Miami Dolphins, their offense had not been good. They’re still in the AFC North race, but they’re quickly losing ground to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big part of why they still have a shot at all is their traditionally sturdy defense, which, aside from a 44-7 drubbing at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been very good and given them a chance in most of their games. Still, given talent and expectations, 4-5 feels like a disappointment right now.

Buffalo Bills — A

Despite a disappointing loss to the Jets, the Bills may be the surprise of the season to date. They’re 5-3, and their first two losses came by a combined ten points. Their success has been built on a surprisingly excellent defense that is allowing just over 18 points per game, good for fifth-best in the entire league. Coach Sean McDermott has clearly turned things around here, and while there are still some reasons to be skeptical that this can keep up — they have yet to play the Patriots — this season has been an unqualified success so far.

Carolina Panthers — B

It’s tough to tell what to make of the Panthers sometimes, as they oscillate between looking like a legitimate contender to an inconsistent mess. At the heart of this is the mercurial Cam Newton, who can turn in a dominant performance one week — see what he did against the Detroit Lions — and then follow it up with an error-prone day. Still, they’re 6-3 and firmly in the hunt in the NFC South, so they’re at least well-positioned to make a run at the playoffs.

Chicago Bears — C-

Not much was expected of the Bears in 2017, and it’s fair to say that, at 3-5, they’ve actually surpassed expectations. They’ve beaten three decent teams in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Carolina, which is more than could reasonably have been expected of them. Mitchell Trubisky clearly needs a lot of work to become a quality NFL starting quarterback, but the Bears’ defense has been good. This hasn’t been a great season for the team, and it won’t be in the end, but it’s also nowhere near as bad as it could have been.

Cincinnati Bengals — C-

An awful start has been salvaged by three wins in five, as the Bengals took advantage of the part of their schedule that matched them up with the lowly Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts to sneak back into relevance. Still, this is a team that had playoff aspirations, and they still look like a long shot to achieve them. Andy Dalton still hasn’t proven that he’s a playoff-quality quarterback, and there are genuine questions about Marvin Lewis’ future at this point. They’ve been disappointing.

Cleveland Browns — F

This one isn’t hard. No matter how low your expectations are or how bad you’re expected to be, if you’re 0-8, you get a failing grade. Cleveland’s been close to getting in the win column a couple times, but they’re still not there. Coach Hue Jackson has spent much of the season benching and reinstating rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer. He’s batted away questions about his job security, all while the guy they passed on, Deshaun Watson, flourished in Houston. Life is hard as a Cleveland Browns fan.

Dallas Cowboys — B

Dallas’ season has somewhat been overshadowed by Ezekiel Elliott’s off-field issues, but the fact of the matter is they’ve been middling. Compared to last season, what Dallas is doing probably is not good enough. A blowout loss at Denver looks worse and worse as the Broncos become mired in offensive problems, and they really shouldn’t have fallen to the Los Angeles Rams, either. Win those games and you’re looking at a 6-1 team. That said, a big win over the Chiefs has boosted them to 5-3. They’ll have a legitimate chance at catching the Eagles — though possibly without Elliott’s assistance.

Denver Broncos — D

The Broncos have lost four in a row after a 3-1 start, leaving them scrambling to try and get back into the playoff race. The biggest problem has been at quarterback, where neither Trevor Siemian nor Brock Osweiler look like adequate quarterbacks. For now, with no other options, the 3-5 Broncos are swimming upstream despite an extremely talented defense. The offense is bad, and the losses have been worse — this team should not be dropping games to the Giants and Chargers.

Detroit Lions — C-

The Lions are 1-4 since news leaked of coach Jim Caldwell’s contract extension, and while it may be a coincidence, it certainly reflects poorly on a team that came out of the gates very well. They’ve run into all sorts of problems. The defense has been porous when the offense has scored, and when the defense has gotten it done, the offense hasn’t been able to punch the ball into the end zone. Matthew Stafford hasn’t quite lived up to his big new contract, either. After last year, and how they started this year, Detroit’s 2017 can only be viewed as a big letdown so far.

Green Bay Packers — C+

It’s tough to grade the Packers, as so much of it comes down on Aaron Rodgers, who will miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the season. Green Bay was 4-1 with Rodgers under center and have predictably gone 0-3 without him. It’s tough to envision things improving a whole lot as long as Brett Hundley is under center for them. They still have a chance to make the playoffs, but realistically, without Rodgers, it’s going to be almost impossible to sneak into the postseason.

Houston Texans — C

Though they’re 3-5, the Texans’ losses have been mostly defensible — at New England, Kansas City, and at Seattle are all tough games. With Deshaun Watson under center, the Texans believed that they have a chance in every game. Unfortunately, Watson’s season-ending ACL injury probably takes Houston’s playoff hopes with it. Tom Savage simply isn’t good enough, which is a shame for a team that looked to be on the rise.

Indianapolis Colts — D+

Saved from an F only because they haven’t had Andrew Luck, which isn’t really their fault — the only reason they have three wins is because they’ve been fortunate enough to face two winless teams and a Texans group without Deshaun Watson. The remainder of their schedule looks unforgiving, and there’s a small chance that they may have already won their last game of the season, especially since Luck isn’t coming back in 2017. This organization is mostly devoid of talent and needs a serious re-think; they wouldn’t have been good even with Luck healthy.

Jacksonville Jaguars — A

They’re 5-3, they’re tied for first in the AFC South a year after winning three games all season, and they’re winning games without Leonard Fournette now. The passing game under Blake Bortles remains iffy, but Fournette has transformed the running game, and no NFL team has allowed fewer points than Jacksonville in 2017. The division is weak enough that they just might win it, especially with games against the Browns, 49ers, and Colts still left on their schedule. Nine or even ten wins looks like it could be within reach.

Kansas City Chiefs– A-

A hot start has given way to three losses in four, leading to questions about whether or not the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league. The offense is dynamic, they still look like a near certainty to take the AFC West, and a playoff bye could still be achievable if they turn things around. Alex Smith’s doubters have, at least for the moment, been silenced. They’re not flying as high as they were, but they’re still firmly in control of their own destiny.

Los Angeles Chargers — C-

An unexpected three-game winning streak restored at least a modest bit of respectability to Los Angeles’s newest football team, not that they had much to begin with in that market. Philip Rivers can still pass and Melvin Gordon continues to show exciting moments, but this team just doesn’t have the talent to compete at a high level. They’re a franchise in transition — at some point, they’re going to have to replace Rivers. For now, they’re just a mediocre team — at best.

Los Angeles Rams — A

Another surprise team that is having an outstanding season. The schedule will get a bit tougher from here, but the Rams are off to a faster start than anyone really could have envisioned. New coach Sean McVay looks like the real deal, Jared Goff looks like an NFL quarterback, Todd Gurley has rediscovered what made him a top rookie, and Aaron Donald is back in the fold and causing havoc in opposing backfields. The Rams might just find themselves in the playoffs at this point.

Miami Dolphins — C-

The Dolphins are in a strange spot — at 4-4, they’re in the playoff hunt, but their coach is also eviscerating veteran players publicly for not coming to grips with the offense. The latter interpretation is closer to reality, and the team seems to know it, judging by the fact that they dealt Jay Ajayi. Miami’s schedule will only get tougher, and the offense has not shown the ability to be consistently good enough to get where they’d like to go.

Minnesota Vikings — A

It looks all clear for Minnesota to claim the NFC North for the second time since 2009. The Lions haven’t looked good, and the Packers are without Aaron Rodgers. Minnesota’s won four in a row, though they’re not infallible — they had their fair share of issues against the lowly Browns in London. Their biggest looming issue? With Teddy Bridgewater set to be activated, coach Mike Zimmer has a decision to make: Sam Bradford is still around, Case Keenum has won games for them, and whoever ends up quarterbacking the Vikings may well do it in the playoffs.

New England Patriots — A

They’ve managed to stabilize a defense that started the season very shakily, and they’ve let Tom Brady do his thing on offense. That has been a pretty successful formula for the Patriots, who have won four straight after an unconvincing 2-2 start in which the defense looked extremely vulnerable. Now, they’re right back in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed, and those early season fears about the erosion of the Patriots have more or less been silenced.

New Orleans Saints — A

It’s hard to remember at this point, but the Saints were 0-2 once, looking destined for another unmemorable season under Sean Payton. They’ve promptly reeled off six wins in a row and look like a real playoff contender. Drew Brees is still getting it done, but it is the defense that has provided a pleasant surprise, having stifled the likes of Cam Newton so far this season. They look like the favorites in the NFC South at this juncture.

New York Giants — F

They somehow beat the Broncos, but that’s really the only thing that has gone right for the Giants so far in 2017. They’re just 1-7, though several of their losses were close, but by and large they haven’t been able to compete with most of the good teams they’ve faced. They’ve also been plagued by internal strife, with two players being suspended for rules violations in the span of a month, and there’s even been talk of benching Eli Manning. It may well be time to blow it up and start over in New York.

New York Jets — C

The Jets definitely aren’t doing a good job if they were trying to tank, but strictly compared to expectations, they’re doing great. There were many pundits who probably didn’t expect them to win four games all season, much less in the first nine games. They’ve lost three of four, though, and appear to be playing more like everyone expected them to before the season started. They’ve done just well enough to avoid picking No. 1 overall, but not well enough to be in contention for anything good — typical of the Jets, really.

Oakland Raiders — D+

A huge disappointment after a 12-win season a year ago, the Raiders don’t look like they’ll be able to make it consecutive playoff berths at this point. Derek Carr hasn’t been as good and has battled injuries, Marshawn Lynch hasn’t helped the running game as much as Oakland would have hoped, and the defense has been mediocre-to-bad. The schedule doesn’t get a whole lot easier, which is bad news for a team that needs to go on a major run if they want to be in the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles — A+

Not even the most wide-eyed optimist could have seen the Eagles winning eight of their first nine and second-year quarterback Carson Wentz establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. Their only loss came late on against a Kansas City Chiefs team that is also quite good, and Wentz has proven himself by picking apart defenses like Denver’s. It’s fair to say that the Eagles have the inside track on getting the top overall seed in the NFC, though there are definitely some challenges remaining on their schedule.

Pittsburgh Steelers — A

The Steelers have dealt with their share of drama, but it hasn’t really impacted them on their field, with a solid offense and an elite defense doing the job for them. They are, along with the Chiefs and Patriots, the class of the AFC at this point. Ben Roethlisberger still looks good, Le’Veon Bell is one of the NFL’s best backs, and Antonio Brown is Antonio Brown. With the Colts, Titans, Packers, and Bengals looming, there’s no reason to believe they’ll slow down anytime soon.

San Francisco 49ers — F

There’s not a lot to say here other than the fact that the 49ers were supposed to be bad and are indeed bad. They’re 0-9, they haven’t displayed any competence in any regard, and they’re playing out a lost season. Perhaps the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo will give them a quarterback good enough to sneak them a win or two against bad teams, if they even play him. This is simply a question of whether they’ll land the No. 1 or No. 2 pick at this point. Their upcoming game against the Giants may be their last good shot at a win this year.

Seattle Seahawks — A-

Four straight wins after a 1-2 start had the Seahawks back in the thick of the NFC West race, but a surprising loss at home to Washington set them back. The Rams will prove a challenge, though Seattle has already beaten them away from home. Russell Wilson continues to remind everyone that he is one of the league’s best quarterbacks, and while the defense isn’t as good as it was two or three years ago, it’s still a very strong unit. They look well-positioned for a run into the playoffs, though they’ll have to avoid more bad losses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — F

Expected to take a big step forward this year in Jameis Winston’s third season, the Buccaneers have instead been one of the league’s bigger disappointments. Winston, chief among them, is not progressing as many had hoped, still prone to making the same mistakes he was making as a rookie. Perhaps his shoulder injury has been a factor. Their five consecutive losses have more or less taken them out of the playoff picture, and this organization is going to have to give some serious thought as to which direction they’re going to go after what looks increasingly like a failed season.

Tennessee Titans — B

Marcus Mariota and a quality running game have the Titans in good, but not great position at the midpoint of the season. They’ve taken some advantage of a soft schedule to get themselves right in the middle of the AFC South race, tied with Jacksonville atop the division. A playoff spot is there for the taking if the Titans can play well enough to pull it off. The jury is still out on this team, but they’re off to a fairly promising start.

Washington Redskins — C-

Losses to the Eagles and Cowboys offer a pretty firm statement of where Washington lies in the NFC East race. They’re better than the Giants, but that’s about it. Kirk Cousins continues to do the job at quarterback, but injuries have hurt this team badly. That loss to Dallas is particularly harmful given they probably weren’t catching Philadelphia either way. But that defeat firmly establishes Washington as on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race, though they’re hanging in there at least a little bit thanks to a surprise win at Seattle.