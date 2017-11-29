Each NFL team’s biggest weakness heading into December

The playoff race is well and truly underway in the NFL, and we’re getting real separation between Super Bowl contenders and teams that just don’t have the firepower to make it. With only five games left, we’re also seeing what each team’s issue is down the stretch, regardless of whether they’re gunning for a playoff spot or more focused on draft position at this point.

Let’s take a look at each team’s biggest weakness as we head into December and the final stretch of the regular season.

Arizona Cardinals — The injury-riddled offense

The Cardinals’ playoff hopes before the season hinged primarily on their three key offensive skill players — Carson Palmer at quarterback, David Johnson at running back, and Larry Fitzgerald at wide receiver. Johnson went down in the season opener, and Palmer followed with a broken arm in Week 7. Both are likely done for the season. Arizona’s chances of contention were lost with them; Blaine Gabbert and Adrian Peterson simply are not adequate replacements.

Atlanta Falcons — Run defense

There have been some up-and-down performances by the Atlanta run defense this season, but overall, it has been the weakest part of their team. Their 4.4 yards per carry allowed is in the bottom ten of NFL teams this season, and their 113.9 yards per game is 13th-worst in the NFL. In all likelihood, they’re saved from worse because their offense and pass defense is good enough that teams have to play catch-up with them on a regular basis.

Baltimore Ravens — Offense

If the Ravens had even an average passing offense, they’d be a lock for the playoffs on the strength of their elite defense. As it is, they’re in the hunt, but are mostly at the mercy of Joe Flacco. The Ravens are dead last in the NFL with 1,807 passing yards. Yes, that’s even fewer than the Chicago Bears, who have spent entire games trying to ensure that rookie Mitchell Trubisky has to pass as little as possible. Flacco is iffy at the best of times, but he lacks weapons and doesn’t have enough skill to do it all himself.

Buffalo Bills — Run defense

The Bills’ run defense more or less fell apart during the month of November. After looking like a sturdy unit for much of the season, they gave up 194 yards to the New York Jets, 298 yards to the New Orleans Saints, and 146 yards at the Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps trading Marcell Dareus wasn’t such a bright idea. They got back on track against a Kansas City Chiefs team that didn’t really have enough in the passing game to make the Bills respect it. The Bills were one of the biggest surprises of the first two months of the season, and if they want to get back to that standard, things have to improve on the defensive front.

Carolina Panthers — Turnovers

The Panthers look like they’re close to being back to their best after a down 2016. The defense is sturdy and there are dynamic talents on offense to help them move the ball. At this point, Carolina’s biggest issues tend to be rather self-inflicted. Only ten teams have more turnovers than Carolina’s 16, though that has improved slightly lately. Cam Newton, in particular, can still be a bit guilty of getting sloppy with the football and goes through periods where he isn’t very sharp. Their -6 overall turnover margin is an area they need to improve.

Chicago Bears — Passing offense

Mike Glennon was definitely not the answer to the Bears’ issues at quarterback, and Mitchell Trubisky isn’t quite ready to be the answer himself. The result is a Chicago offense that has not been very good in the air. Only the Ravens have fewer passing yards in 2017, and only three teams have fewer passing touchdowns than the Bears’ 10. Trubisky has a future in the NFL, but the future isn’t here yet. The Bears just aren’t very good right now.

Cincinnati Bengals — Rushing offense

Only the Arizona Cardinals have fewer rushing yards than the Bengals do in 2017, and the Cardinals can at least point to the fact that their starting running back succumbed to injury in the season opener as a valid excuse. The Bengals can’t offer that. Joe Mixon has had his moments, but he’s still a work in progress, and Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard haven’t been any better. That has put the onus entirely on Andy Dalton, which tends to not work out exceptionally well.

Cleveland Browns — Offense

From top to bottom on offense, the Browns just have very little to threaten opponents. DeShone Kizer hasn’t shown the consistent ability yet to be a starting NFL quarterback. Joe Thomas’ injury has left a weak offensive line in place. Accordingly, the Browns have allowed the third-most sacks in the NFL. Kizer is surrounded by few legitimate skill players who are of top quality. Cleveland’s 15.1 points per game is last in the league, as are their 28 turnovers in 11 games. It’s hard to find a bright spot.

Dallas Cowboys — Running game

There is a reason that Jerry Jones was so furious about the Ezekiel Elliott suspension. For all the talent Dallas has, including Dak Prescott at quarterback and Dez Bryant and Jason Witten in the receiving game, it was Elliott who keyed Dallas’ 2016 turnaround. Alfred Morris is simply not a sufficient stand-in. Elliott’s absence puts more pressure on Prescott and the defense, and they’re frankly having a hard time holding up their end of the bargain without the threat provided by Elliott. Since he’s been out, the team has failed to score in double-digits.

