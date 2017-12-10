NFL teams reportedly furious over inconsistencies in on-field discipline

The NFL has handed out a number of suspensions recently that stemmed from illegal hits and unnecessary roughness penalties. As is often the case when when it comes to disciplinary action, the league has come under fire for its lack of consistency.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that several teams have been furious over NFL officials seemingly making up rules as they go. The Minnesota Vikings were the most prominent of those teams, as general manager Rick Spielman was said to be “livid” after Cincinnati Bengals defensive back George Iloka’s suspension was overturned this week.

Iloka was flagged 15 yards last week for a dangerous helmet-to-helmet shot on Antonio Brown in the end zone. He was originally suspended for one game, but the penalty was reduced to just a fine upon appeal. Earlier in the season, Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was suspended one game for a hit to the head of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace. Sendejo also appealed, but his suspension was upheld.

For comparison, here are videos of the two hits:

Andrew Sendejo: 1 game pic.twitter.com/MXdlg9g3zT — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 5, 2017

Unreal. Bengals respond with a brutal hit from S George Iloka on Steelers WR Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/DoLMgjHuqi — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 5, 2017

The timing of Iloka’s suspension likely played a role in him winning his appeal. Just days earlier, the NFL suspended Rob Gronkowski one game for an egregious cheap shot on a Buffalo Bills defender that came after the whistle. It would have been difficult to justify having the same penalty for Gronkowski’s hit and one that came at a split second during live play.

In any event, the NFL needs to set stricter criteria for what types of hits result in suspensions. You can’t blame the Vikings for being upset that their guy had to sit out a game.