League declined Packers’ request to change Ty Montgomery’s number

Ty Montgomery has successfully transitioned from wide receiver to running back this season, and his team apparently sought to change his number to reflect that. However, the league turned them down.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Green Bay Packers asked the league to switch Montgomery’s number but were told it couldn’t happen during the season.

Ty Montgomery remains a full-time RB. In fact, he asked McCarthy to change his number. League office said not during the season though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 24, 2016

Montgomery was a third-round pick out of Stanford, where he ran the ball and caught passes, but mostly put up big receiving numbers. He wears No. 88 for the Packers, which is a wide receiver’s number. Running backs typically wear Nos. 20-49.

After posting consecutive 10-catch games in the middle of the season, Mongtomery transitioned to running back in response to Eddie Lacy being placed on IR and James Starks battling a knee injury. He has done quite well, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears in Week 15. The Packers now view him as a primary running back along with Christine Michael.