Report: NFL owners, executives upset at Chargers’ move to Los Angeles

It turns out that the San Diego Chargers’ decision to move to Los Angeles is unpopular pretty much everywhere else as well.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL owners and league executives alike are unhappy with the team’s move, with the league office said to be “besides itself,” with the move having been “bungled so bad” that there is a hope that the Chargers may reverse course and return to San Diego. That is viewed as highly unlikely.

“There are a ton of owners very upset that [the Chargers] moved,” one source told Schefter.

It’s probably too late to turn back now, but this bodes poorly for the Los Angeles Chargers. Their move has been rather comical and they’re not being well-received in Los Angeles. There remains healthy skepticism as to whether the city can support two teams so soon after having none. It seems many associated with the league feel that way, too.