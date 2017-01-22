NFL VP Dean Blandino explains controversial touchback call

A forced fumble and recovery by Jalen Collins during the NFC Championship Game became a controversial point in the Packers-Falcons game, but it looks like the officials got it right.

Green Bay had the ball 1st and 10 at the Atlanta 23 early in the second quarter when Aaron Ripkowski powered his way for a big gain. Ripkowski had the ball stripped by Collins, who later recovered the fumble near the goal line.

Causes the fumble and recovers it. pic.twitter.com/nEbWipGFy1 — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 22, 2017

Some thought that Collins recovered the ball at the one and then rolled into the end zone for a safety. NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino explained why touchback was the correct call.

Gained possession with left leg touching the goal line so it is a touchback. Momentum and ball at 1-yd line if body part not in EZ. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 22, 2017

The only possible calls were either touchback or ball at the 1. Blandino explained why the touchback was called.

That play was a major turning point in the game. Had Green Bay kept the ball and scored some points, it would have been 10-7 or 10-3. Instead, Atlanta turned the fumble recovery into a touchdown and went up 17-0.