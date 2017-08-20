NFL world reacts to Anquan Boldin’s retirement

Based on the reaction of players and teams across the NFL, Anquan Boldin is a very respected player throughout the league.

Earlier this month, Boldin signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Less than two weeks later, the veteran wide received left the team and declared his intention to retire from the sport after 14 seasons.

Not long after the news broke, the NFL world reacted to Boldin’s decision to begin the next chapter of his life, including a former teammate and opponent.

@anquanboldin thanks for showing me the way both on and off the field! Looking forward to creating change in our country alongside you! pic.twitter.com/OVt9EjjcOq — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 21, 2017

No doubt these battles with Q helped mold me into the player I am today. Thank you @AnquanBoldin ! Congrats on an amazing career! #Salute pic.twitter.com/gHY5yKmL0J — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) August 21, 2017

A few of the teams Boldin suited up for acknowledged his great career, both on and off the field.

Congratulations to @AnquanBoldin on a great @NFL career on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/TWuSt135mE — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 21, 2017

Congratulations @AnquanBoldin on an exemplary @NFL career on and off the field! pic.twitter.com/DI5cbOmV2A — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 21, 2017

Boldin will retire ninth all-time in NFL history with 1,076 career receptions.