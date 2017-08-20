Ad Unit
Sunday, August 20, 2017

NFL world reacts to Anquan Boldin’s retirement

August 20, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Based on the reaction of players and teams across the NFL, Anquan Boldin is a very respected player throughout the league.

Earlier this month, Boldin signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Less than two weeks later, the veteran wide received left the team and declared his intention to retire from the sport after 14 seasons.

Not long after the news broke, the NFL world reacted to Boldin’s decision to begin the next chapter of his life, including a former teammate and opponent.

A few of the teams Boldin suited up for acknowledged his great career, both on and off the field.

Boldin will retire ninth all-time in NFL history with 1,076 career receptions.

