Thursday, August 17, 2017

NFLPA leader: Lockout or strike in 2021 a ‘virtual certainty’

August 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

A labor disagreement between the NFLPA and NFL is imminent, according to one executive.

De Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA, told The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer that a lockout or strike in 2021 is “almost a virtual certainty.”

“I think that the likelihood of either a strike or a lockout in 2021 is almost a virtual certainty,” Smith told Breer.

Breer asked Smith if there was a possibility games would be missed.

“I don’t know now, but let’s look at our history,” Smith said. “The owners do a deal in 2006 and opt out in 2008. We do a deal in 2011 with no opt outs because we like the benefits under the current deal and we didn’t want to give the owners a chance to opt out and take back the gains that we currently have. So we have a new deal where if it doesn’t get fixed you head into a certain small-A armageddon.”

There are still a few years before this comes around, but fans should be aware of what lies ahead. We still would guess that no games end up being missed.

