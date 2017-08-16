Ad Unit
NFLPA calls out NFL ‘hypocrisy’ in latest statement

August 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

The NFLPA is not taking the NFL’s accusatory statements lying down.

After the NFL slammed the NFLPA in a statement Wednesday over Ezekiel Elliott’s domestic violence case, the players’ union offered a strongly-worded response to the league’s accusations of misinformation and victim-blaming.

The union does not hold back, accusing the league of “hypocrisy” and claiming they lack credibility.

This public battle began with this story, which the NFL believed was spread by the NFLPA in an attempt to undermine the credibility of Elliott’s accuser, Tiffany Thompson.

