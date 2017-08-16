NFLPA calls out NFL ‘hypocrisy’ in latest statement

The NFLPA is not taking the NFL’s accusatory statements lying down.

After the NFL slammed the NFLPA in a statement Wednesday over Ezekiel Elliott’s domestic violence case, the players’ union offered a strongly-worded response to the league’s accusations of misinformation and victim-blaming.

The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie. The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. pic.twitter.com/OFOGQY91Ai — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 16, 2017

The union does not hold back, accusing the league of “hypocrisy” and claiming they lack credibility.

This public battle began with this story, which the NFL believed was spread by the NFLPA in an attempt to undermine the credibility of Elliott’s accuser, Tiffany Thompson.