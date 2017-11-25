pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

NFLPA to look at quality of playing field at FedEx Field

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

FedEx Field

The NFLPA will look into the quality of the playing field at FedEx Field following some complaints, according to the Washington Post.

The grass at FedEx Field for Thursday night’s Washington-New York Giants game was not the best aesthetically, and the playing surface was criticized by Kirk Cousins.

Here’s a look at the field:

And here’s what the Washington QB said about it:

Former Washington 7th-round pick Rich Crawford added some criticism as well:

In response to all the criticism, the Post on Friday said the union would look into the playing field.

“That turf has been an issue off and on for some time,” an anonymous source told the Post.

IF they do look at the quality of the playing field, that would be long overdue.

