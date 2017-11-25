NFLPA to look at quality of playing field at FedEx Field

The NFLPA will look into the quality of the playing field at FedEx Field following some complaints, according to the Washington Post.

The grass at FedEx Field for Thursday night’s Washington-New York Giants game was not the best aesthetically, and the playing surface was criticized by Kirk Cousins.

Here’s a look at the field:

FedEx Field has a big brown skid mark. pic.twitter.com/HzB1H6EYYn — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) November 24, 2017

And here’s what the Washington QB said about it:

Kirk Cousins says the FedEx Field turf "probably doesn't look like a professional NFL field should, first of all." Says it "can be the difference between a win and a loss when a guy slips" on the field and can't make a play. — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) November 24, 2017

Former Washington 7th-round pick Rich Crawford added some criticism as well:

FedEx field grass is trash my left knee knows personally — Rich Crawford (@Rich_Crawford6) November 24, 2017

In response to all the criticism, the Post on Friday said the union would look into the playing field.

“That turf has been an issue off and on for some time,” an anonymous source told the Post.

IF they do look at the quality of the playing field, that would be long overdue.