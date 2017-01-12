NHL teams poke fun at Los Angeles Chargers’ new logo

Fans on social media went ballistic on Thursday when the Los Angeles Chargers unveiled their new logo, mercilessly taunting the team and expressing outrage over the re-branding. Other pro sports franchises took note, too.

Two of the best tweets we saw poking fun at the new Chargers logo came from NHL teams. First, we had the Tampa Bay Lightning alluding to the fact that the logo looks like a cross between theirs and that of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

As if that wasn’t hilarious enough, the Dallas Stars got in on the fun with this creative shot:

Seriously, it’s hard to believe that logo is the best the Chargers could come up with. They obviously hired experts to help them with their re-brand, and they had one of the best logos and uniforms in the NFL last season. They deserve all the Twitter bashing (read some of the best here) that is thrown their way.