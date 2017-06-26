Nick Fairley expected to miss 2017 season due to heart condition

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has been dealing with a heart condition that doctors have known about for years, and it is likely going to jeopardize his entire upcoming season.

The Saints announced on Monday that they have placed Fairley on the reserve/non-football injury list.

#Saints have placed Nick Fairley on the team’s reserve/non-football illness (NFI) list pic.twitter.com/UDuUFoZWOz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 26, 2017

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that the roster move means Fairley will not play at all in 2017.

The #Saints have placed DT Nick Fairley on the reserve/non-football injury list. His season is over with the heart issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 26, 2017

Fairley, who was dogged by questions about his weight when he was with the Detroit Lions, had a great year in New Orleans in 2016, notching a career-high 6.5 sacks and appearing in all 16 games. The team signed the 29-year-old to a new four-year, $28 million contract in March. Unfortunately, recent tests reportedly showed that Fairley is no lock to ever play football again.