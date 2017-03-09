Ad Unit
Nick Fairley, Saints reportedly close to big money deal

March 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Nick Fairley

The New Orleans Saints and defensive lineman Nick Fairley are reportedly closing in on a big money deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Fairley played every game for the Saints last season on a one-year deal and is now a free agent, but it sounds like New Orleans is trying to bring him back.

Fairley played a full 16 games for the first time since being drafted in the first round by Detroit in 2011. He recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Saints.

Fairley was among the best defensive tackles in the league last season.


