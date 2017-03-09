Nick Fairley, Saints reportedly close to big money deal

The New Orleans Saints and defensive lineman Nick Fairley are reportedly closing in on a big money deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Fairley played every game for the Saints last season on a one-year deal and is now a free agent, but it sounds like New Orleans is trying to bring him back.

The #Saints and star DT Nick Fairley are closing in on a big-money contract, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Fairley played a full 16 games for the first time since being drafted in the first round by Detroit in 2011. He recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Saints.

Fairley was among the best defensive tackles in the league last season.