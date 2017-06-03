Ad Unit
Nick Fairley reportedly has serious heart issue

June 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Nick Fairley

Nick Fairley has not attended the Saints’ OTAs, and that’s reportedly because he’s dealing with a serious heart issue.

FOX’s Jennifer Hale reported the news on the New Orleans defensive tackle. She said the heart issue could jeopardize Fairley’s career.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says teammates have been unable to get a hold of Fairley.

Fairley was a key free agent who was retained by the Saints, as they signed him to a four-year, $28 million contract in March. The 29-year-old former No. 13 overall pick out of Auburn recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared a little more about the condition.


