Nick Fairley reportedly has serious heart issue

Nick Fairley has not attended the Saints’ OTAs, and that’s reportedly because he’s dealing with a serious heart issue.

FOX’s Jennifer Hale reported the news on the New Orleans defensive tackle. She said the heart issue could jeopardize Fairley’s career.

Saints DT Nick Fairley has been absent from OTA's bc of medical issues. Tests show heart trouble that could jeopardize future of his career. — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) June 3, 2017

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says teammates have been unable to get a hold of Fairley.

Adding to @JenHale504 on Nick Fairley: Teammates who speak to him regularly haven't been able to get a hold of him, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2017

Fairley was a key free agent who was retained by the Saints, as they signed him to a four-year, $28 million contract in March. The 29-year-old former No. 13 overall pick out of Auburn recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared a little more about the condition.

#Saints DL Nick Fairley had a heart condition that came up in his pre-draft physical. The one being checked out & tested now is the same one — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2017