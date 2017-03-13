Nick Foles returning to Eagles on two-year deal

Nick Foles is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles to play the role of backup quarterback, the team announced on Monday.

Foles was originally drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 2012, and current head coach Doug Pederson was the quarterbacks coach for the team at the time. He went 14-4 in 18 starts with the Eagles, including a memorable 2013 season in which the former Arizona star finished with 27 touchdown passes compared to only two interceptions and a passer rating of 119.2.

Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly ended up trading Foles to the St. Louis Rams as part of a deal that brought the team Sam Bradford in 2015. Foles had started out 6-2 the previous season before suffering a broken collarbone.

Foles gives the Eagles an experienced veteran behind Carson Wentz, who is entering his second season. Wentz is fully entrenched as the starter, and he is the main reason Philly has been able to attract top talent at the wide receiver position in free agency.