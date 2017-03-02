Nick Mangold was at Disney World when cut by Jets

While most have happy memories of Disney World, the popular resort now has a different meaning to Nick Mangold.

Like many, Mangold spent last Saturday at the Florida entertainment complex. However, the day wasn’t all fun and games. In a move to save about $9 million in salary cap space, the Jets released the veteran offensive lineman.

On Thursday, Mangold summed up his release by posting a photo of himself on a ride along with the words “The moment it sinks in that you were cut while in Disney World” to his Twitter account.

Atleast he was able to have a little fun with it, right?

Mangold was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the team. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was twice a First Team All-Pro member. At just 33-years-old, Mangold shouldn’t have a problem finding a new quarterback to protect.