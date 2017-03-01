Report: Nick Saban turned down interest from six NFL teams

Six NFL coaching jobs came available this offseason, and according to a report, Nick Saban rejected the chance to be a candidate for all of them.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, all six teams with an opening contacted the Alabama head coach to gauge his interest in returning to the NFL. Saban, or Saban’s representatives, rejected all of these inquiries outright.

A source tells Freeman that it’s unlikely Saban ever tries to coach in the NFL again.

Saban essentially confirmed that this was happening back in December. Don’t expect this to stop him from coming up in the annual rumor mill, but since his failed stint with the Miami Dolphins, there has never been any indication that Saban is hungry for a return to the professional ranks. It’s still rather remarkable that every single team with a vacancy reached out to his representatives, but they were likely just doing due diligence as they put together their lists of candidates.