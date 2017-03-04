Nike trolls adidas with John Ross island tweet

Nike trolled rival apparel company adidas with a strong tweet about John Ross Saturday.

Ross ran a 4.22 40-yard dash time on Saturday, breaking the NFL Combine record (video here). The Washington Huskies product sent a tweet a few hours later holding up a Nike football cleat, which is what he wore while running in the event:

Nike was of course proud of one of their new players representing the brand so well that they responded to the tweet. They also took a shot at adidas with their writing.

On an island all by yourself. Record. Broken. Welcome to the family, @WatchJRoss https://t.co/RNcMZIwj66 — Nike Football (@usnikefootball) March 4, 2017

“On an island” is a reference to adidas’ campaign that got some headlines about how they were offering an island to anyone who beat the combine record in the 40-yard dash. Unfortunately, one of the conditions for winning the prize was having to wear adidas cleats. As a Nike guy, Ross not only did not win the island, but he generated some incredible publicity for the swoosh at adidas’ expense.

