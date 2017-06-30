Nike complains Rob Gronkowski logo looks too much like Jumpman

Nike is not happy with Rob Gronkowski’s company, arguing that the player’s official logo is too similar to another famous symbol.

Gronkowski’s company, Gronk Nation L.L.C., filed to trademark a logo of Gronkowski spiking a football to be used on apparel and exercise equipment. Nike is formally challenging the filing with the USPTO Trial & Appeal Board, stating that Gronkowski’s logo is too similar to Nike’s famous Jumpman.

Nike says Gronkowski logo is too close to Jumpman, files opposition against Gronk, who endorses Nikehttps://t.co/ki1GVZrCxd pic.twitter.com/t6l3WoPJrj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 30, 2017

“My client has created one of the most recognizable brands in sports today,” said Gronkowski’s attorney Troy Carnrite. “We are very proud of this brand and are optimistic that we will resolve this with Nike amicably.”

Gronkowski actually wears Nike gear on the field, but obviously did not consult with them on this. He might have to take a break from his offseason activities to keep an eye on this.