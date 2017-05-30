Nolan Carroll blood test results could take four weeks

Nolan Carroll may be waiting a month to find out more information about his DWI arrest.

The cornerback, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in March, was arrested on suspicion of DWI Monday morning after committing a traffic violation. He reportedly was driving the wrong way on a street.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says it should be about four weeks for the results of his blood test.

Carroll could face discipline from the league, such as a suspension, for the incident. The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $10 million deal with Dallas, including a $3 million signing bonus.

His tenure with the Cowboys is not off to a great start.